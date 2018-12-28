Report card in for Barbourville Ind. Schools

School is out but it was all work and no play for Barbourville Independent’s administrative team at the December 20 board meeting.

The biggest item on the agenda was the results from the district’s annual financial audit report.

“Overall on your audit report…we were able to give the district an unqualified, clean opinion,” said Matt Shackleford, Senior Accountant at Cloyd and Associates. “That’s the best opinion you can have. We had no qualifications that kept us from issuing that opinion.”

