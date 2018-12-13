Restaurant worker infected with Hep A

An employee from a west Knox County eatery was diagnosed on December 7 with Hepatitis A.

The diagnosis was made for a food service worker at Little Caesars Pizza, located on Master Street in Corbin.

According to the Knox County Health Department, additional cases are unlikely and the restaurant is working to help prevent further infections resulting from this incident.

‘Hep A’ is a viral infection of the liver, and can result in loss of appetite, nausea, gastrointestinal issues and potential yellowing of the skin or eyes. Not everyone experiences the same symptoms, and the infection can take as long as 50 days to manifest itself.

You must be logged in to view this content.