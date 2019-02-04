Restoring Voting Rights

Over 300,000 Kentuckians are felons. Over 200 individuals are currently on supervision right here in Knox County. Should they ever vote again? According to a poll conducted by the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, 66% of those asked said “yes.”

That means that nearly a 2-1 ratio of responses indicated support for the automatic restoration of voting rights for felons who have completed sentencing. Not pardoned. Not expunged. Not granted clemency. Felons who have served their time. Period.

Right now, any convicted felon who wishes to vote again can apply for restoration of their civil rights. They are made aware of this when they register at the office in London or anywhere across the state. Several have taken advantage of the opportunity.

