Main Street in Barbourville will be resurfaced beginning Saturday, September 29.

“It will start inside the flood wall at Route 6, coming to RL Gambrel’s Furniture,” said Mayor David Thompson.

The proposal sets the project to wrap up Monday, October 1, but Thompson said it could extend into Tuesday. Thompson also advises the public to look out for potential traffic issues during the work:

“There could possibly be traffic problems Monday and Tuesday, especially as school begins and lets out.”