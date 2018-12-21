Revamped recycling review

After entering into an interlocal agreement with the City of London last month to revamp Barbourville’s recycling program, officials report operations are smooth sailing.

“Our partnership with London is working out really well. They’ve been very complimentary of how things are going on here,” said Corey Moren, Code Enforcement.

Barbourville entered into the agreement after a worker shortage resulted in the recycling center’s trouble handling all the incoming material. Citizens even feared the center was going to shut down. Mayor David Thompson was quick to quash those rumors, stating recycling “was never going to stop.”

