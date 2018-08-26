Rice Krispies aren’t the only things that snap, crackle and pop

My coon hunting buddy Barry Bishop sent me a tongue-in-cheek warning the other day about eating Rice Krispies.

Barry said they apparently store up in the body and the effects become very apparent when you get older.

“I used to eat Rice Krispies every morning,” he said, “and, now that I am older, when I wake up and drag myself out of bed, my body snaps, crackles and pops.”

No doubt, many of us have reached the point in life where we deal with noisy joints. The wear and tear of years catch up with us whether we eat Rice Krispies or not. So, pray over that puffed rice and eat up, “for everything created by God is good, and nothing should be refused if it is received with thanksgiving” (1 Timothy 4:4).

People are making much ado these days about food, what we should eat and what we should drink. And rightfully so, because we know there are foods that are good for us and others that are bad.

Some foods clog our arteries. Some don’t. Some cause us to gain weight. Some don’t.

I always appreciated the directive God gave the Apostle Peter in Acts 10:9-15. Peter was on the rooftop praying. He became hungry and while he was waiting on the food to be made, he “fell into a trance, and saw heaven opened, and a certain vessel descending upon him, as it had been a great sheet knit at the four corners, and let down to the earth: Wherein were all manner of four-footed beasts of the earth, and wild beasts, and creeping things, and fowls of the air. And there came a voice to him, Rise, Peter; kill, and eat. But Peter said, Not so, Lord; for I have never eaten anything that is common or unclean. And the voice spake unto him again the second time, What God hath cleansed, that call not thou common.”

Excluding foods high in cholesterol, sugars, fats, chemical preservatives and such, I’m pretty much convinced that it’s not so much what we eat but how much we eat that causes our problems.

I’m also pretty much convinced that, regardless of what we eat, if we live long enough, we will realize that Rice Krispies aren’t the only things that snap, crackle and pop.

