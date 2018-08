Mr. Robert E. Messer, Jr. age 88, of Flat Lick, died Thursday, June 28, 2018 at his home. He was a son of the late Robert E. Messer and Tressie Warren Messer, born to them on January 21, 1930 on Straight Creek in Bell County.

Funeral Services for Mr. Robert E. Messer, Jr. will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 2, 2018 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Barbourville Cemetery with Military Honors by the DAV Chapter 158. Hopper Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.