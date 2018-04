Mr. Ronnie Lee Corey, 67, of Gray, the husband of Brenda Abner Corey, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late John Harry and Opal Cobb Corey born on November 3, 1950 at Fount.

His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, April 2 at 11 A.M. He was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.