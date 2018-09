First Financial Bank in Barbourville hosted its first-ever Run “Fur” A Cause 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, September 8.

The inaugural event was filled with cute pooches and some friendly competition. Patrons came from all over Knox County to support the shelter and look at some of the available pups available for adoption. Some runners brought some of their own dogs to participate in the 5K with them.

