Runners ‘hustle’ in annual 5K to benefit Shop with a Cop

Despite the chilly weather, a group of runners hit the pavement for a good cause this weekend, the annual Halloween Hustle 5K.

The event is organized by the Barbourville Police Department to raise money for its Shop with a Cop program. This program gives back to local kids around Christmas time. This year, the event raised enough money to reach more kids than ever before.

“Last year’s event was good. We were able to help a little over 40 kids,” said BPD Chief Winston Tye, who will now be able to surpass that number in 2018.

