Mrs. Ruth Ann West, 74, of Swan Pond, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 25, 2018 at St. Vincent Evansville in Evansville, IN. She was the daughter of the lat Evy Russ and Marie Massingill Russ Matlock born on December 12, 1943 at Artemus.

Mrs. West was the former restaurant owner of the Dairy Dip in Barbourville and the Brown Cow in Corbin and a member of the Carpenter Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, horse racing and was an avid UK basketball fan.

On December 23, 1967, she united in marriage with Harold D. “Blackie” West.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, and a brother, Elmer Russ.

Survivors include a sister, Zelma Woolum of Barbourville; four brothers, Matt Russ and wife, Greta, of Bimble, Don Russ of Evansville, IN, Clell Russ and wife, Linda, of Harvard, IL and Larry Russ and wife, Theresa, of Detroit, MI; several nieces and nephews; life-long friend and caregiver, Tiffany Moore and husband, Johnny, of Corbin; among other loved ones and dear friends.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, March 3 at 2 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Faulkner Chapel Cemetery.

Casket bearers were family and friends.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.