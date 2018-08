Mrs. Ruth Crepeau age 80 of Bimble, KY departed this life on Thursday, May 31, 2018 in the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was the wife of Aime Crepeau and the daughter of Willie and Janie (Owens) Liford born to them on July 13, 1937.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Crepeau was conducted on Sunday, June 3, 2018 in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home with burial following in the Barbourville Cemetery. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.