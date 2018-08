Mrs. Sallie Hibbard Brown, 80, of Barbourville, the wife of W. H. Brown, passed away Sunday evening, July 29, 2018 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert Hibbard Sr. and Julia Ann Hammons Hibbard born on February 15, 1938 at Heidrick.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, August 3 at 4 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.