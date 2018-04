Do you need help taming your wild locks of hair? Barbourville’s newest hair salon is ready to help you look your best.

What A Tease offers nearly any hair service imaginable, including cuts, coloring and treatments. The business is new to Barbourville, but owner and stylist Shenna Gibson knows her way around the industry with ten years of experience. She has big plans for the salon, too.

You must be logged in to view this content.