SamuelStrong

A prayer rally was held Wednesday morning for Samuel Collins at Barbourville Independent School. Pastor David Barnard spoke and led prayer. A local business, Golden Girls, sold “Samuel Strong” t-shirts community-wide with proceeds from the shirt fundraiser to be donated in honor of Samuel to the UK Dance Blue Clinic, where Samuel and many other children receive cancer treatment. $2,500 was raised. Whitney Golden, owner, presented Derek Collins and Samuel’s sister, Ellie, with the check. As part of the rally, Barbourville Senior Bailey Lundy led the student body in song.

Photos submitted