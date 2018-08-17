Sarah Catherine Barnard Johnston, 78, a native of Harlan County, passed away on July 12, 2018 at Hospice of the Bluegrass in Lexington, KY. Mrs. Johnston retired from State Goverment in 2000 and relocated from Versailles to Northern Kentucky where she served from 2003 to 2010 as Kenton County Fiscal Court Clerk. Ending her public service career Mrs. Johnston retired to Knox County to spend time with her cats. Sarah Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas Johnston, her parents, Rev. Homer and Myda Barnard, four brothers, Denton, Ralph, Eddie, and Floyd, two sisters, Edith Moore and Lynn Eggard.

She is survived by her brothers Homer Barnard, Jr. of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, ,Freddie Barnard of South Carolina, many nieces and nephews, and Scott Kimmich, of Erlanger, Kentucky, who Mrs. Johnston referred to as “my adopted son”. and was with her when she passed.

Funeral Services were conducted at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Troth officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations are suggested to the Kenton County animal shelter, or Hospice of the Bluegrass. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com