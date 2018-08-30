Sav-Rite Bowl brings Generals to Lynn Camp on Alumni Night

As if seeing Lynn Camp’s high-powered offense and hard-hitting defense in action were not enough, fans in attendance for the Wildcats’ first home game of the season on Friday, August 31, will get more bang for their buck with the match up also being the Sav-Rite Bowl and Lynn Camp’s Alumni Night.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. with Lynn Camp alumni being brought down to the field for a recognition ceremony at halftime.

Lynn Camp has had lots of success against Jackson County in recent years, including last season’s 39-16 win in McKee. The Wildcats are 3-0 against Jackson over the last three campaigns, the only time the two have met in the last two decades.

But the 2018 version of Jackson County is not exactly the same as in recent years as the Generals come to town as an improved group that won 40-12 in week one versus Berea.

Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris, who saw Jackson during summer 7-on-7 events, said the Generals cannot be overlooked.

“Jackson County has improved. They have a really good quarterback and a real nice running back who is good,” said Harris. “Their skill players are better than last year.

“They’re going to be a tougher opponent this year, for sure,” added Harris. “It will be a tough, physical game.”

Lynn Camp comes into the game 1-0 after a dominating 54-15 win over Knott County Central on opening night.

Jackson Co. enters the contest 1-1. The General lost a 26-16 battle to Pineville following the Berea win.

Jackson is led by quarterback Isiah Baker and running back Dylan Martin. Baker has passed for just 32 yards, but has proven to be a dangerous threat running the ball with 153 yards and three touchdowns in two games. Martin averages 110 yards per game and has scored one touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, Shawn Browning and Jeff Isaacs provide a strong one-two punch for the Generals. Each has 24 tackles on the year.