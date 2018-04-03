Save the Children hosts Easter Egg Hunt

As part of a monthly Parent Child Group, Save the Children hosted their first ever Easter egg hunt on March 26 at Lay Elementary School. The families who attended are enrolled in Save the Children’s Early Steps to School Success program or Play and Learn Groups in Knox County. Over 50 families attended the hunt with children aged between birth and five years old. Every child who attended received an Easter basket and book.

Early Childhood Coordinators assist families with children from birth to age two and expecting mothers. The skills that Coordinators work on with families are early language, social and emotional development. They also help prepare parents with the skills and knowledge to support their child’s growth. Save the Children is new to Knox County and actively seeking new enrollment. If you would like to take part in the upcoming Mother’s Day event and you are not signed up for the Save the Children program, please contact a school closest to you or call Brittany Carnes at 546-4859.

Photos submitted by Brittany Carnes