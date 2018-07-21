Savor summer with lemonade pie

Summer seems like it just arrived, and in some ways, it’s fixin’ to leave. School supplies are piled head high in your local stores as the biggest indicator that summer break is almost over. Soon there will be no more late nights of tv binge watching Netflix, breezy beach vacations, and days spent in the pool. The party is almost over.

Normally by this time of year, I’m ready to embrace the change. My vegetable garden has been soaked, beaten, and dried up from the inconsistent weather that only Kentucky can do. My flowers are withered from early blooming in a Spring that had not yet arrived. To me, judging by the trees and muggy afternoons, it could easily pass as August. Summer is quietly slipping away.

If you are trying your best to hang on to what summer is left, perk up with a sweet Lemonade Pie! When I was a kid, there was a popular summer commercial for Country Time Lemonade. It was of various people sitting on the porch on a hot evening, enjoying a satisfying glass of lemonade as perspiration ran down the glass. To me, Lemonade is as American as apple pie and certainly a summer staple. I hope you add this pie to your next cookout or church potluck as it’s a simple but luscious dessert. If you have a favorite summer treat to share, email me @kdcole1120@gmail.com.

Creamy Lemonade Pie

Ingredients:

1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk

1 pkg (3.4 ounces)instant lemon pudding mix

2 pkgs (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

3/4 c. lemonade concentrate

1 (9 inch) graham cracker crust

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine milk, and pudding mix; beat on low speed for 2 minutes (mixture will be thick). In another mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Gradually beat in lemonade concentrate. Gradually beat in pudding mixture. Pour into crust. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Serves 6-8 Garnish with whipped cream and lemon slices if desired.