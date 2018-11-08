School assault case waiting on discovery

By
Tasha Stewart
-

An additional pretrial conference has been set for a woman accused of assaulting two school employees while the Commonwealth waits on discovery.

Michelle Deaton, 28, of Cannon, appeared in the Knox County Circuit Court Friday, November 2 for a pretrial conference. While there, the Commonwealth’s team asked Judge Michael Caperton for an additional pretrial conference, which he granted. Deaton’s next pretrial conference is scheduled for January 4 at 1 p.m. In the meantime, the Commonwealth will work on acquiring the undisclosed discovery, which helps all sides obtain factual information surrounding the case.

You must be logged in to view this content.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR