School assault case waiting on discovery

An additional pretrial conference has been set for a woman accused of assaulting two school employees while the Commonwealth waits on discovery.

Michelle Deaton, 28, of Cannon, appeared in the Knox County Circuit Court Friday, November 2 for a pretrial conference. While there, the Commonwealth’s team asked Judge Michael Caperton for an additional pretrial conference, which he granted. Deaton’s next pretrial conference is scheduled for January 4 at 1 p.m. In the meantime, the Commonwealth will work on acquiring the undisclosed discovery, which helps all sides obtain factual information surrounding the case.

