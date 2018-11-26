School construction progress check

Old man winter has set in, bringing a lot of rain and already some snow to the region. Despite the bad weather in the past few weeks, Barbourville Independent’s construction project is progressing as planned. Even better, they’ve seen no substantial setbacks.

“As you all saw, we’ve had a little bit of rain, needless to say, and snow out there. We are progressing…We’re hoping everything will dry out,” said Matt Mills, Codell Construction. “We did have four adverse weather days for the last period between your board meetings, so that’s about one week out of four.”

You must be logged in to view this content.