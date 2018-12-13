By Brooke Cole Stansbury
& Frank Shelton
Move over stop, drop and roll, there’s a new kid in town! Introducing run, hide, and lockdown. Customize your fight or flight response in a flash!
Lawmakers are calling it School Safety 2.0. It’s the measured, comprehensive, and common sense approach that is being applied to make schools safer:
- limit firearms in schools to law enforcement
- secure school perimeters and limit who can gain access
- administer universal “resilience” screeners to students to determine threat assessments
- use an online tip line system to tell about potential problems (https://kycss.org/stop/stop.php?district=Knox.County.School.District )
- create a culture of connections between teachers and students.
If all else fails...run, hide, and lockdown.
