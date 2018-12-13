By Brooke Cole Stansbury

& Frank Shelton

Move over stop, drop and roll, there’s a new kid in town! Introducing run, hide, and lockdown. Customize your fight or flight response in a flash!

Lawmakers are calling it School Safety 2.0. It’s the measured, comprehensive, and common sense approach that is being applied to make schools safer:

limit firearms in schools to law enforcement

secure school perimeters and limit who can gain access

administer universal “resilience” screeners to students to determine threat assessments

use an online tip line system to tell about potential problems (https://kycss.org/stop/stop.php?district=Knox.County.School.District )

create a culture of connections between teachers and students.

If all else fails...run, hide, and lockdown.

