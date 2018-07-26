Schools cracking down on cell phones

After years of trying to implement students’ personal cell phones into the school day for increasingly tech savvy children, the Knox County Public Schools board made a controversial revision to its cell phone/electronic device policy at the July 19 meeting.

Effective for the 2018-19 school year, all devices must be powered off and kept out of sight during school hours. The revised policy extends during transportation provided by the district but does not apply to extracurricular activities. The previous policy stated devices were to be silenced and put away.

“Obviously, cell phones in schools have been a topic of interest in the community lately. I just recently had a discussion with high school and middle school principals about our current policy and whether it would meet the needs for them as far as preventing disruption of education and protecting students,” explained Superintendent Kelly Sprinkles. “Through those conversations with them, we wanted to make some slight revisions to our policy.”

