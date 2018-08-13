Scout helps retire flags in Barbourville

A quick drive around Barbourville will show many American Flags proudly displayed outside government buildings, businesses and private homes. What do you do with your flag once it becomes tattered and torn, though? Parker Frederick, a local Life Scout, recently completed a project to address this very question.

“Once a flag becomes tattered, they’re supposed to be taken down and retired,” said Frederick, who noted most people do not know when or how to properly retire an American Flag. Due to this community need, Frederick placed a flag drop-off box at Hometown Bank in Barbourville, part of his Eagle Scout project. Every flag collected from the box will undergo a flag retirement ceremony where they are properly and respectfully burned.

