Second Street literacy event a success

Second Street kids beat the heat last week by cooling down at a reading event with treats and fun for all ages.

The partnership between Knox Promise Neighborhood, Save the Children and KCEOC brought stories, snacks and fun over the span of three days.

The reading event featured readers Valerie Cornelius from Knox County Veterinary Services, Mayor David Thompson and The Mountain Advocate’s own news reporter, Tasha Stewart, on each of the three days. After the book was read, children participated in games, crafts and enjoyed a snack themed with each book, including watermelon and ice cream. At the event finale held Friday, July 13, a Little Free Lending Library was unveiled for the community.

You must be logged in to view this content.