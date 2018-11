The Mountain Advocate staff will be there as members of the Kentucky State Senate Majority Caucus Leadership team gather for their annual retreat. They will be available to answer questions pertaining to the 2019 Legislative Session. The retreat will be in President Stivers’ Senate District 25 (Clay, Knox, Lee, Owsley, Whitley, Wolfe). Send your questions or concerns to editor@mountainadvocate.com, and check back for up-to-date coverage.