Senior Center back to business

As promised, it’s business as usual at the Senior Citizens Center.

KCEOC officially took over January 2 under the emergency contract. Staff were on hand to serve meals to the community’s elders.

“There is no lapse in coverage,” reaffirmed Shawn Bingham, interim supervisor over the center. “We’re here and rocking and rolling into the new year.”

Most meals were delivered locally, however, a handful of senior citizens decide to show up at the center on Wednesday to enjoy the food with the people they know and love.

“It’s a good place to come to and to talk,” said Harold Partin on Wednesday. “There’s some fine people here, really fine people. It’s also something to do for elder people. It’s very nice.”

