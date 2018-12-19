Senior Center Saved

After a month of deliberating, it was officially announced at the December 12 Knox County HELP Board meeting that KCEOC intends to take over the Senior Citizens Center.

In November, citizens learned the center was a “sinking ship,” and after an intense meeting, the HELP board voted to close and dissolve on December 31. This decision was made in light of KCEOC’s interest in the center.

Now, KCEOC has made it clear the organization will take over the center, serving as the emergency provider beginning January 1, 2019. KCEOC President Paul Dole, alongside Vice President Jennifer Smith, assured there will not be a lapse in services provided to those in the community, including home delivered meals and homemaking.

