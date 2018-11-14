Senior Citizens Center to close

After a lengthy meeting last week, the Knox County HELP Board of Directors voted to close the Senior Citizens Center at the end of this year.

The board could only describe the current operation as a “sinking ship” after suffering a history of funding issues. With nothing else to cut from the budget, the board saw no other option but to close.

“I think we’ve looked at every possible option there is and it still doesn’t solve the fact that we’re sunk as far as monetary means. That’s not going to improve,” said chairman Lewis Hopper. “As much as I hate to say…I think we need to close our doors. I think we’re insolvent.”

You must be logged in to view this content.