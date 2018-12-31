Seniors get their ‘fair’ share this holiday

It was warm last Thursday at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center as the Barbourville Fairness group passed blankets and hugs around the building.

“We have been collecting afghans and blankets since mid-November, and had many wonderful donations. We also received some extra gifts that we gave away such as handmade scarves. We visited members of the nursing home that didn’t have families and gave them some extra love and gifts such as chocolate or clothes. We visited the lounges and rooms of patients of the nursing home and gave away all of our blankets… Many of the residents wanted their blankets opened and wrapped around them, thanking us with hugs and sometimes tears,” said Barbourville Fairness member Kaitlyn Graham.

You must be logged in to view this content.