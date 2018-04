It takes an army to raise Knox County’s children. Alongside teachers and staff in Knox County schools are the AmeriCorps, each working to ensure the best and brightest future for our children.

In recognition of the work they do each and every day, Mayor David Thompson and Judge-Executive J.M. Hall met with AmeriCorps members at City Hall to sign a proclamation declaring April 3 as National Service Day in Knox County.

You must be logged in to view this content.