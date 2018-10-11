Several Panthers putting up numbers that rank among KY’s best

Putting up impressive scores against a tough schedule week after week, it comes as no surprise that Knox Central and its players are not just well-represented, but often times dominate, in the KHSAA Stat Leaders release this week.

Knox Central, as a team, ranks eighth overall in scoring offense with an average of 35.1 points per game. The Panthers’ defense allowed 17 points per game, which ranks 10th.

Knox Central outscores its opponents by an average of 18.1 points per game, the seventh best in 4A.

The Panthers’ passing game ranks as the third most potent in its class with 1,289 yards through seven games. Sophomore quarterback Brady Worley is second overall in his class in passing yards per game with 213. He trails Franklin County’s Nick Broyles by just one yard for the state lead in that category. The two will go head to head this week when Knox Central travels to Franklin County for a Friday night game.

Three of Worley’s favorite targets, Dane Imel, Blevin Campbell, and Nick Martin, all rank among the state’s receiving leaders. Imel is tops overall with 20 receptions for 605 yards and five touchdowns. His 30.3 yards per reception, and 86.4 yards per game, are both #1 in 4A.

Campbell is 12th overall in receiving yards per game at 51.1, while Martin is 16th at 43.4.

Sophomore Ethan Mills is the 12th leading rusher in 4A with 802 yards and nine touchdowns on 114 carries. He averages seven yards per touch, and 115 per game.

Campbell and Martin are tied for 17th overall in Kentucky’s Class 4A scoring leaders. Mills is 20th at 7.4.

Martin is 3rd with a perfect 29-for-29 point after touchdown attempts, an average of 4.1 per game. The state’s leader is ahead of him by just 0.5.

Defensive star Tucker Holland leads Knox Central with 11.6 stops per game, which ranks him sixth in 4A. Trace Floyd is not far behind at 8.9 tackles per contest, which ties him for 14th.

Holland is also tied for 8th in the state with five quarterback sacks. Floyd is tied for the third most forced fumbles at two.

Campbell is #1 in interceptions with six, which he has returned for a state-best 210 yards and touchdowns.

For a complete look at the latest KHSAA State Leader release, click here