Sexual relations lead to arrest

Two people are now behind bars after police say they found them engaging in sexual relations in the Walmart parking lot.

On January 22, Barbourville Police Patrolmen Eric Martin and Clay Helton responded to a complaint from Walmart management that a couple was having sexual relations in a vehicle parked in the parking lot. The incident was reported to Walmart management by a father and his small child who saw the two.

Upon further investigation, officers report they found Nicholas Mandel, 39, of Corbin, and Dana Woolum, 33, of Hinkle, “having relations in the open, close to the front of the store during business hours as people entered and exited the store” and that “both individuals [were] completely naked,” reads their arrest citations.

