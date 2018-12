The Shell Station next to Wendy’s on 25E is closed while new ownership works out glitches in computer software.

The station, including the Minute Mart store, is now owned by EG Retail of America. Employees anticipate no changes happening at the store under the new ownership.

A technician is supposed to be back this afternoon to resolve the computer software issues. Once the computers are up and running again, the store is back in business. It is anticipated to open sometime tonight.