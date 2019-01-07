Shelter donations result in fur-tastic Christmas

Christmas was made brighter for furry friends at the Knox-Whitley Humane Association thanks to the big heart of a local student.

Ally Daniels, a junior at Barbourville Independent, recently completed Roger’s Scholars, a leadership and entrepreneurship building program. As part of the program, she spent a week at Lindsey Wilson College this past summer, building her skill set and connections across the state.

The final stage of program required Daniels to complete a community service project. She decided to help the Knox-Whitley Humane Association.

“After visiting the shelter and viewing firsthand each of these dogs, I knew I had to do this project, as there is simply nothing I am more passionate about than animals,” explained Daniels, “and I have always sought to do something for my local shelter.”

You must be logged in to view this content.