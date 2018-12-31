Shelton in the Spotlight

What is an OASIS Award?

The Outstanding Achievement in School Information Services is presented by the Kentucky School Public Relations Association (KYSPRA) and Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA).

Award categories:

• First place for the district’s online presence including site, app and social media; strategic plan development and promotion; video production of Primary Election 2018 in collaboration with Mountain Advocate Media; and EDUCATION news tabloid printed and inserted in the Mountain Advocate.

• Second place in online employee training; welcome yard signs at each school campus; and brochure and posters explaining the appropriate methods of resolving problems at school.

Shelton on his Success:

I am blessed to be able to use my skills to spotlight the success of the school community. Other opportunities have been tempting, but God continues to use me in the Knox County Public Schools to shine light on our students and staff. Our kids are doing some amazing things, and it is a privilege to be able to spotlight and recognize their achievements.

