Shelton named to ‘35 Under 35’

Knox County Public Schools’ Director of Communications and Governance, Frank Shelton, was recently named to the National School Public Relations Association’s (NSPRA) class of 35 Under 35. He is part of the fourth class to come from the organization which recognizes young, professional members who are making a difference for their school districts through strategic communication practices.

“It is an honor to be among such talented professionals that represent metro to rural school districts across the nation. The one common factor that brings us all together, as a class of rising leaders, is not our talent necessarily but our passion for the students we recognize and schools that we serve,” said Shelton.

Shelton has worked 18 years in communications for KCPS, beginning when he was a student at Knox Central High School. As a co-op student under then PR director David Cole, Shelton designed an active, informative website for the school district. He also worked with business teacher Gina Martin on the maintenance and design of the school’s website as a sophomore and junior. His accomplishments since then are too numerous to count, but among those are the implementation of TV-4, a broadcast studio at KCHS, Facebook, Twitter and live streaming and so many other tools to reach KCPS students and their families.

You must be logged in to view this content.