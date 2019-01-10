Shutdown affecting more than meets the eye

This week on Facebook, the Mountain Advocate asked: Have you been affected by the government shutdown. Initial responses were, “no,” …...that is unless you:

Visited Daniel Boone National Forest

Wanted to grow Hemp

Worked in a prison, (or other “non-essential” federal agency)

Wanted to get paid for the “non-non-essential” federal work you did

Submitted a government application like initial social security

Needed a tax transcript from the IRS

Needed your identity verified

Applied for a USDA or FHA home loan (or tried to broker or sell a home to someone applying for said loans)

You must be logged in to view this content.