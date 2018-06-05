Signs dedicated to Lynn Camp cheer in honor of state championship

Lynn Camp Varsity Cheerleaders set the bar high this season, snagging the school’s first state title in any sport. To recognize their hard work, State Representative Jim Stewart dedicated two road signs to the cheerleaders, officially recognizing them as the 2018 All A Class State Champs.

“[Principal Anthony Pennington], as soon as they won the award, called me from Eastern and wanted the sign put up on the road,” said Stewart. “They beat 15 teams. It was quite impressive.”

You must be logged in to view this content.