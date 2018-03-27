Sister entrepreneurs- ‘We’re a business here to stay’

Three young sisters have defied the odds, proving with their new monogramming and boutique business that entrepreneurship is for anyone in Knox County with a dream and a vision.

Whitney Golden, along with her two sisters Kelsey and Raygen, opened Golden Girls Monogramming and Boutique around Thanksgiving of last year. Along with offering a selection of boutique clothing and accessories, the shop can personalize just about anything you bring through their front door.

“We can personalize any item that you have,” said Whitney. “We create a lot of different items for sports and schools. We can get you ready for the beach, birthday parties, whatever the event.”

How did this trio, the youngest who is only 13, come up with the idea to start a business in Barbourville?

“This is our hometown and we felt like we already had a name established here. We love the business and we’re good at it, so we felt it was time to do something on our own,” said Whitney. “We’re a business here to stay.”

As with any new venture in life, it takes a lot of hard work and help. Whitney says the trio could not be as successful as they are without the support of their parents and the girls who help in the store.

Whitney says their customers are also the driving force behind their business and the reason the sisters get to work their dream jobs.

“We’ve met so many new people. We appreciate the support from not only Knox County, but we have people who travel all the way from Harlan and Laurel counties to shop with us, too,” said Whitney.

Golden Girls is located on US 25E across from Taco Bell. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The best way to get in contact with the store about any questions or to place an order is by searching ‘Golden Girls’ on Facebook.