Sleigh bells coming to Barbourville

As colder weather creeps in, old Saint Nick will soon make an early appearance. Christmas in Barbourville events are scheduled to take place Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1. All are sponsored by Barbourville Tourism.

First in the weekend lineup is the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The ceremony will take place November 30 at 6 p.m. at the Court Square. Officials report the tree has already been picked out for this year’s Christmas season and will be unveiled and lit at the event.

“One of my favorite things that happens is the Christmas Tree Lighting. It’s just so special and sets the mood of giving and what the season is about,” said Tourism Director Denise Wainscott. “I’m excited about us doing everything on that weekend.

You must be logged in to view this content.