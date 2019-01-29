Small Changes Can Lead To A Healthy Heart

About 200 people in Knox County die each year of as a result of heart disease. (datausa.io) It can include a wide range of ailments and symptoms depend on the type of disease someone has. Common symptoms include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, dizziness or fatigue.

Family history and genetics can contribute to a person’s heart health,. There are also risk factors for heart disease that a person can control like: high blood pressure, a poor diet, high cholesterol levels, diabetes, being obese, smoking, stress, poor hygiene and lack of exercise.

