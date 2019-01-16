Small town gym making a big impact

It’s more than just gymnastics and cheer. Triple Crown Elite is a second home for many kids’ in the surrounding area who have dedicated their young lives to becoming the best of the best.

Currently, the gym hosts All-Star Cheer and gymnastics teams, teaching an array of gymnastics, rod floor, choreography, tumbling, cheer and trampoline. Students begin as young as three and four years old and compete against top gyms around the nation.

What makes TCE stand apart, according to coach Crystal West, is their unique drive.

“Teams that have heard of us, they recognize our drive, our technique and our love for what we do. It’s more than just cheering. It’s learning life skills and how to handle life and people,” said West.

Like any coach, West and her team want only the best for each student and to see them succeed. This sometimes means giving a little tough love.

“I want to see them succeed, so we push them and help them be their best. We’re known for being hard with our kids, but every parent that works with us and that gets us, understands why we’re like that,” explained West. “It’s a tough world these days. We don’t want these kids to quit. We want to teach them how to keep pushing and to keep persevering. When a problem arises, you don’t just give up. You figure it out and move on. We believe in these kids and we want to give them every opportunity through cheer and gymnastics to provide them with all those tools that they may not otherwise come across.”

