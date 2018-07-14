Snakes can be scary, but they’re not the only things that bite

I have a very good friend who says there are only three kinds of snakes that people should fear.

Big snakes, little snakes and sticks that look like snakes.

You realize, of course, that the dislike most people have for snakes is rooted in the Bible. In Genesis 3:15, after Eve was enticed to eat of the forbidden fruit, God cursed the snake: “On your belly will you go, and dust you will eat, all the days of your life. And I will put enmity between you and mankind. He will crush your head and you will strike his heel.”

And that’s been the relationship ever since, with the exception of some people who, for reasons my friend doesn’t understand, choose to keep snakes as pets.

Long years ago, while working as a young newspaper reporter, I interviewed a logger who had caught a big rattlesnake and decided to keep it as a pet. That fellow put the snake behind glass in his living room and after a couple weeks, convinced it had become tame and friendly, he took it out to play with it.

Apparently not in a playing mood, the big timber rattler bit the fellow on the index finger. His family rushed him to the hospital where he came very close to dying. Antivenom and several days of medical attention saved his life.

It’s strange how we are prone to press the bounds of commonsense by playing with things we shouldn’t, things that can hurt us. Drugs and alcohol come immediately to mind.

An alcoholic beverage might look tempting on TV commercials or in movies, but “in the end it bites like a snake” (Proverbs 23:32). The same is especially true of drugs that have such a strong grip even in America’s heartland.

Wouldn’t it be fantastic if people would flee from such things the way they’d flee from poisonous snakes?

The Apostle Paul had to deal with a snake one time on a remote island while warming himself beside a fire.

“When Paul had gathered a bundle of sticks and put them on the fire, a poisonous viper fastened on his hand. When the native people saw the creature hanging from his hand, they said to one another, ‘No doubt this man is a murderer. Though he has escaped from the sea, justice has not allowed him to live.’ He, however, shook off the creature into the fire and was not harmed” (Acts 28:3-5).

How great it would be if people of our day could so easily shake off the harmful things that take hold of them. Unfortunately, those things aren’t always as scary as serpents, at least not in the beginning. So, people begin to play with them, convinced they’re harmless and fun, until the day they sink in their fangs.

It’s would be much wiser to stay away from such things, treating them the way people treat big snakes, or little snakes, or sticks that look like snakes.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.