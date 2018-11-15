Snow possible for Knox

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky. has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Knox County this afternoon and into the overnight. At this time, there is a possibility of snow. On Thursday, November 15, rain is expected to change to light snow late in the afternoon/evening before ending either late this evening or overnight. Light snow accumulations of less than an inch will be possible.

The NWS warns the snow this afternoon could affect evening commutes on Thursday.

“Mainly rain or drizzle is expected across the area through early afternoon as a low pressure system approaches the area. However, as the system begins to depart later this afternoon and tonight, colder air will move into the region leading to a chance from rain to light snow,” reported the NWS. “Light snow accumulations of less than an inch are possible. The best chances for amounts around a half of an inch to just under an inch will be north of Mountain Parkway and locations above 2000 feet near the VA border. Accumulations should mainly be confined to grassy and elevated surfaces as temperatures should remain around or just above freezing during the evening commute. However, a few slick or snow covered spots will be possible, especially on ridges, bridges, and overpasses.”