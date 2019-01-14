Sodomy case going to trial

A man accused of sodomizing and raping a child under the age of 12 is taking his case before a jury.

On January 3, John Engle, 58, of Gray, appeared in the Knox County Circuit Court where he and Attorney Billy Taylor asked that unredacted materials be made available to them by the Commonwealth. Among the items are three forensic video interviews, one written interview and medical images. Taylor estimated that in one 185-page document originally given to him, over 100 pieces of information pertaining to his client was redacted.

