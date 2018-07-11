SPARKS FLY ON 4TH!

The temperatures couldn’t stop Barbourville’s Independence Day fun. With the heat index surpassing 100 degrees on July 4, citizens took to shady areas while enjoying great company and waiting on the city’s annual fireworks display.

One major hit during the annual celebration was the karaoke competition hosted by local band Silhouette. The competition returned after it was a wild success during its inauguration last year.

“It’s hard to get bands with what money we have. We don’t have $10,000 to spend on this event,” said Mayor David Thompson, who said people began lining up early to enter the contest, each with their eye on one of the top three cash prizes.

