Spring salad just in time for… spring

Although Spring is officially about a month away, mother nature may say otherwise right now. My yard is full of daffodils and sprouts of tulips, the creeks echo the sound of frogs singing songs of invitation, and my chickens are laying over two dozen eggs a day in February! My mailbox has been filled with poultry and seed catalogs giving me a strong yearning to start my garden. Spring is such a hopeful time of year, hopeful for a chance to do more and start anew.

Growing up, there was nothing more exciting than a beautiful day spent outside playing especially after being cooped up for winter. My niece Becky, just four years younger than me, loved hitting the creek banks to catch a glimpse of chubby minnows or a fleeting crawdad with me. The mountains felt so big and unknown, we wandered the hills, like young explorers looking for uncharted territory. The warmer weather has taken me back to those days as I have been wandering our new property finding new things such as an overgrown chestnut tree, persimmon trees, old birdhouses that squirrels have made their own and random tufts of once cared for flowers returning from a winter slumber.

This is a classic from my childhood, as there wasn’t a church cookbook my mother had that didn’t have this recipe in it. It’s great to make for an easy lunch or snack. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com.

Waldorf Salad

Ingredients:

1/2 mayonnaise

2 1/2 tbsp distilled white vinegar

1 apple, peeled and cored

1 large stalk of celery

1/2 c. raisins

1/2 c. walnuts, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In large bowl, whisk together mayo and vinegar. Add apple, celery, raisins, and walnuts. Salt and pepper to taste if desired. Mix together well and chill. Can serve on lettuce leaves if desired.