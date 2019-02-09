Springtime on my mind

There is something about this time of year that makes me think of change. Change however scary it may be, can be a good thing, especially if it’s ridding you of negative things. I have never particularly cared for the cooler months but recently came across the quote, it’s nature showing us how beautiful it is to let go. Soon enough, we will see the splendor of Spring, a sense of renewal, and my soul can’t wait!

The last few days, when I woke up, I noticed birds singing and it motivated me to get a jump start on some Spring cleaning. Since the weather is not fair enough for an outdoor yard sale, my husband and I sold some items on social media. I remember when I was younger I was embarrassed if my mom stopped at a yard sale. I guess when you’re in the preteen-teenage years, you think it’s uncool for such things or even spending time with parents. My mom always did without so I would have things or try to keep me dressed in more stylish clothes, even if they came from yard sales. Oddly, as an adult, the things you wouldn’t be caught dead doing as a teen is some of the best stuff as an adult.

I guess being secluded in last weeks polar weather, it afforded me some time to declutter and reflect -something I rarely get to do. If you have the winter blues and restless for Spring, I have an easy recipe that can give you the taste of sunshine. If you have a recipe to share, email kdcole11@gmail.com

Glazed Lemon Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

1 c. butter, softened

2 c. sugar

4 eggs

1 1/2 tsp lemon extract

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

3 c. all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 c. milk

1 tbsp grated lemon peel

Glaze:

1/4 c. lemon juice

1 tbsp water

1/2 tsp lemon extract

34 c. sugar

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each edition. Beat in extracts. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with milk. Stir in lemon peel. Pour into greased and floured Bundy pan. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for about an hour or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes; invert onto a wire rack. Cool 10 minutes longer. Place rack on waxed paper. Combine glazed ingredients; drizzle over warm cake. Allow to cool completely before serving cake.