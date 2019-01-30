Stacked Board Meeting a Bag of Mixed Results

It was the battle of the bullet points at Knox County School Board’s first meeting of 2019. Among the items passed were:

6:45 p.m. start time, instead of 6:30 p.m., for future meetings

Jimmy Hendrickson as was elected Meeting Chairman and of Charles Merida was elected Meeting Vice Chairman

Lynn Camp Ag teacher, Dustin Johnson, was named designated “signer” on grant applications for the the full functioning farm that lies on the property between the middle and high school

Student teacher placement as agreed upon with Cumberland

ARC recommendations for special needs students

Calendar Committee assignment

Short term School Psychologist Position

Out of state trips for boys baseball and girls softball teams

