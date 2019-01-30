Stacked Board Meeting a Bag of Mixed Results

It was the battle of the bullet points at Knox County School Board’s first meeting of 2019. Among the items passed were:
6:45 p.m. start time, instead of 6:30 p.m., for future meetings
Jimmy Hendrickson as was elected Meeting Chairman and of Charles Merida was elected Meeting Vice Chairman
Lynn Camp Ag teacher, Dustin Johnson, was named designated “signer” on grant applications for the the full functioning farm that lies on the property between the middle and high school
Student teacher placement as agreed upon with Cumberland
ARC recommendations for special needs students
Calendar Committee assignment
Short term School Psychologist Position
Out of state trips for boys baseball and girls softball teams
You must be logged in to view this content.